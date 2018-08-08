CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CM Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet raised CM Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised CM Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CMFN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.05. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.18. CM Finance has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. CM Finance had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. analysts expect that CM Finance will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CM Finance stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of CM Finance at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

