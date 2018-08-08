Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Cann

Stock analysts at Cann began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

The analysts wrote, “The initiation of the ATHENA study for the combination of a check point inhibitor with a PARP inhibitor for maintenance treatment of ovarian cancer could support increased use of Rubraca in this setting. Importantly, the participation of the prestigious cooperative groups, ENGOT and GOG, could expedite the study and will increase its impact when completed. GOG and ENGOT are the two largest cooperative groups in the US and Europe dedicated to the treatment of gynecological cancers. Based on the timing of the study, we are not making any changes to our outlook at this time.””

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Clovis Oncology traded down $2.05, reaching $34.83, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.25. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $86.26.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 94.28% and a negative net margin of 382.83%. Clovis Oncology’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 172,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 51,054 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

