Clorox Co (CLX) Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,819,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 959,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,691,000 after acquiring an additional 497,427 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,202.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 217,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200,856 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 311.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 79,398 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $150.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Clorox declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

