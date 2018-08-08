Clarus Corp Announces Special Dividend of $0.03 (CLAR)

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.
Shares of Clarus traded down $0.05, reaching $9.35, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $276.38 million, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.41. Clarus has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.50.
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. Clarus had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.96%. analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Clarus
Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.
See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.