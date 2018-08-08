Clarus Corp Announces Special Dividend of $0.03 (CLAR)

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

Shares of Clarus traded down $0.05, reaching $9.35, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $276.38 million, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.41. Clarus has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. Clarus had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.96%. analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clarus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

