CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,702 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Apple by 940.8% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple opened at $207.11 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1,022.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $209.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $4,131,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,153,283 shares in the company, valued at $238,245,202.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,222,507 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.46.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

