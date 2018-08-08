Citigroup Raises United States Cellular (USM) Price Target to $51.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of USM stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.38.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.37. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Jay Ellison sold 11,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $478,552.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,103,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 522.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.