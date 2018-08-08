Cision (CISN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.10.

CISN stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Cision has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of -0.05.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cision will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $3,536,709.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,591,523.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cision by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 399,417 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,890,000. First Pacific Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,009,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cision by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

