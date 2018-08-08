Ciner Resources (CINR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.65 million. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 8.29%.

Shares of Ciner Resources stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,509. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $545.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.89. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINR. ValuEngine raised Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciner Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciner Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ciner Resources in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

