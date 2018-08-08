Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after buying an additional 2,982,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,701,000 after buying an additional 2,474,965 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,832,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,778,179,000 after buying an additional 1,116,450 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after buying an additional 5,440,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,887,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,257,000 after buying an additional 3,068,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil opened at $80.18 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

