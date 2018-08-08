CIBC Trims Western Forest Products (WEF) Target Price to C$3.00

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.35 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

Western Forest Products traded up C$0.01, reaching C$2.38, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,246,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,832. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.95.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers lumber and logs from various tree species, such as western red cedar, hem-fir, Douglas fir, yellow cedar, and Sitka spruce.

