CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 152,084 Shares of ASML Holding NV (ASML)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,084 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of ASML worth $67,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. BlueFin Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ASML to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

ASML opened at $213.57 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $148.95 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.