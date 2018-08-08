CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in VF Corp (VFC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $96,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 5,303.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VF by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VF from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

In other VF news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,886.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 25,540 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $2,017,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.