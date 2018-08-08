CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $49.12 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,115 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $49,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,584,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 175.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 254,116 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 566.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 187,808 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,938,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $322.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $159.44 and a twelve month high of $333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.75 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.94.

In other news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $4,002,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $152,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,867,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

