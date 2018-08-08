CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,463 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $32,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $194,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $201,000. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $228,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $197,987.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,323.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Live Nation Entertainment opened at $49.70 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

