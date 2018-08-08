CIBC Cuts TVA Group (TVA.B) Price Target to C$4.25

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TVA.B. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of TVA Group opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TVA Group has a one year low of C$2.16 and a one year high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

