Church & Dwight (CHD) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Church & Dwight opened at $57.46 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $58.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $1,833,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 33,900 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $1,940,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,937 shares of company stock worth $11,061,076. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 215,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

