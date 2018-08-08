Choice Hotels International (CHH) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.71-3.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.71.

NYSE CHH opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 74.98%. The firm had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.30 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $64,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,144.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

