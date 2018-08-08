China Life Insurance (LFC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

LFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura upgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Life Insurance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.49 to $13.85 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of China Life Insurance traded down $0.14, reaching $11.96, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,849. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.57. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 173,448.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 173,448 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 29.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.