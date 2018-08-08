China Lending (CLDC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Lending earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5591810483985 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

China Lending traded down $0.11, reaching $1.33, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 95,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,390. China Lending has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

China Lending Company Profile

China Lending Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides direct lending services in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. It offers loans to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company also provides financial consulting services.

