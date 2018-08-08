CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (CIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

CIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW opened at $18.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.59. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $145.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW by 42.1% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,628,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,717,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 107,634 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,682,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 89,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,573 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

