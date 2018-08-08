Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 116,512 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.73% of Range Resources worth $30,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,626,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $227,208,000 after buying an additional 83,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,983,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,078,000 after buying an additional 4,942,378 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,289,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $105,984,000 after buying an additional 581,635 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,830,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,541,000 after buying an additional 2,058,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,688,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,634,000 after buying an additional 109,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RRC opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Range Resources had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.02.

In related news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

