Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 574,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,233.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 153,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 142,112 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $253,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,877.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $104,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills opened at $46.48 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

