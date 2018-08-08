Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.83 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,730 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $22,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,483,493 shares of the airline’s stock worth $485,934,000 after buying an additional 3,914,892 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,832,599 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,764,000 after buying an additional 494,484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,651,542 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,441,000 after buying an additional 122,372 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,785,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,324,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $169,142,000 after buying an additional 360,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,709.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Stephens set a $69.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

