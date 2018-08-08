Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$381.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.20 million.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Desjardins cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.