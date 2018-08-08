Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,967.93% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics traded down $0.14, hitting $2.48, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,345. The company has a market cap of $79.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.07. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

