Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Position Trimmed by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 62,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.19.

Charter Communications stock opened at $300.00 on Tuesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

