Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21-2.25 billion (+19-21%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.21.
NYSE CRL traded down $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $125.63. 18,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52-week low of $94.15 and a 52-week high of $129.49.
In other news, Director George Massaro sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $130,557.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,745.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Birgit Girshick sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $476,962.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,859 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.