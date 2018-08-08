Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21-2.25 billion (+19-21%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.21.

NYSE CRL traded down $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $125.63. 18,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52-week low of $94.15 and a 52-week high of $129.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 24.96%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $130,557.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,745.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Birgit Girshick sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $476,962.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,859 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

