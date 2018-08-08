CF Industries’ (CF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their hold rating on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a research note released on Friday morning. Stephens currently has a $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $38.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.75.

CF Industries opened at $49.10 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.96. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

CF Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CF Industries news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $629,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CF Industries by 229.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 19.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CF Industries by 269.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 139,128 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $6,739,000.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

