Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ceragon Networks from $3.60 to $4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.15.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.61 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.23%. equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 882,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,758,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 257,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 3,318.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 963,058 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 801,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 194,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.4% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 782,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,165 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

