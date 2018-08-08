Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Centurylink by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 105,861,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957,184 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,751,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Centurylink during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,437,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,122,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 1,699.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.61 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,649.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centurylink opened at $18.64 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.80. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

