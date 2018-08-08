Centurylink Inc (CTL) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,059,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,629 shares during the period. Centurylink makes up approximately 6.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $112,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 84,242 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 543,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 84,377 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 126,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,187,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 124,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,649.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CTL stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Centurylink had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

