Centurion (CNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $144.00

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $197,386.00 and $144.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016188 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001340 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

