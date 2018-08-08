Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CG. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.31.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$5.81 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.35.

In other Centerra Gold news, insider Scott Graeme Perry acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$56,862.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

