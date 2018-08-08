CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 62,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,638,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $111,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,772. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,795,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 791,903 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 712,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 605,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 429,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.