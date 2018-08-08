Centene Corp (CNC) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,222,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,994,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,224,000 after buying an additional 113,569 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 882,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,201,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 827,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,396,000 after buying an additional 58,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 472,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,071,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandy Burkhalter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $395,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,785,800. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. MED reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

NYSE:CNC opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Centene’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.