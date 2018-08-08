Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Announces Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.36% and a negative net margin of 1,157.96%.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics traded up $0.03, reaching $0.48, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,567. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $61.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.36.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

