CEL-SCI (CVM) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of CEL-SCI opened at $0.83 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The company's Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts.

