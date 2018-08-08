Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

CDR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 target price on Cedar Realty Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust traded down $0.02, reaching $4.57, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,555. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. equities analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,103,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,382,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,509,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 762,296 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,062,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 169,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 59,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 156,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares during the period.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 59 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.