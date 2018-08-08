Cavco Industries (CVCO) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cavco Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 47.165574334003 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $123.10 and a one year high of $236.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.57. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. BidaskClub cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.