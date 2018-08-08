Cavalier Investments LLC Buys Shares of 14,900 Medifast Inc (MED)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Medifast comprises approximately 0.8% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Medifast at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medifast by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 14.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 23.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Medifast by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

MED opened at $205.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.28. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $229.20.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

