Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,333,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after buying an additional 47,120 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Callaway Golf news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $435,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $413,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Callaway Golf opened at $21.77 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $396.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is 7.55%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

