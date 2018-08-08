Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Boosted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.0% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David L. Calhoun acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.37 per share, for a total transaction of $776,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,989.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.69 and a one year high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.85.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

