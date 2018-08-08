Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, reports.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.12, hitting $2.98, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,548. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $296.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus purchased 20,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $106,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

