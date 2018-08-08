Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.40 Million

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post $165.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.80 million and the lowest is $165.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $160.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $631.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $632.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $662.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $669.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The company had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CWST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,901.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Heald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,331. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 237.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 583,679 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $8,647,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 97.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 324,725 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 482.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 193,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.