Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems opened at $28.68 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 20,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $496,996.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,354 shares of company stock worth $2,049,831. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,473,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,456,000 after buying an additional 60,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,355,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after buying an additional 525,320 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,444,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 664,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.