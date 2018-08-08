Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce $90.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $389.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $401.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $456.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $431.77 million to $480.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million.

CASA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Casa Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Casa Systems traded down $0.30, hitting $15.60, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 26,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $223,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $282,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.