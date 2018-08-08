Cars.com (CARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $34.00 target price on Cars.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com opened at $28.02 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.04.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). Cars.com had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $159.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 million. equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott E. Forbes purchased 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.27 per share, with a total value of $100,113.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $104,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,400 shares of company stock worth $405,308. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 36.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,085,000 after acquiring an additional 824,872 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 19.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,905,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 307,643 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,031,000 after acquiring an additional 84,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $37,403,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,001,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 84,507 shares during the last quarter.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.