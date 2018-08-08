Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Announces Earnings Results

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $303.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.21 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 3,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,301. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.64 million, a PE ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34.

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

