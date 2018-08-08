Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of Carriage Services traded down $0.20, reaching $24.08, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.40%. equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Mark R. Bruce sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,107.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.