Carriage Services (CSV) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.08

Press coverage about Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carriage Services earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.7398838376983 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Carriage Services traded up $0.76, reaching $24.25, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 3,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $380.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. Carriage Services has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $28.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.40%. research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Mark R. Bruce sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $391,107.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

